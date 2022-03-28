Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $221.82 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

