Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 614 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

