Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 614 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,798. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.
CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.
In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
