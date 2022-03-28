Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFCSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

