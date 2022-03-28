Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.12

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.12 and last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 2828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975,906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

