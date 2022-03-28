Short Interest in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Drops By 75.0%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FEXDU remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000.

