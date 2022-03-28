Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in March

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IPXHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. Inpex has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

