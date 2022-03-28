Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $56,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 341 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.
About American Express (Get Rating)
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
