Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.67. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 1,093 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

