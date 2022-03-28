CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.41. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.
CTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $512.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.83.
About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
