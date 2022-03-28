CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.41. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.

CTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $512.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

