Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $186.71

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $186.71, but opened at $194.46. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $193.35, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.27.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total transaction of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $431,538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

