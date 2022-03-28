Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $51.10

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.10, but opened at $52.50. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

KROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,182,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

