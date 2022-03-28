Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after buying an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after buying an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.50. The company has a market cap of $369.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

