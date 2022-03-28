Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 171,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,900,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.