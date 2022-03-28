Aeron Price Tops $0.0005 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Aeron has a total market cap of $9,502.32 and $35,199.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeron has traded 336.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00110755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

