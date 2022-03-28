Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARR shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Shares of ARR stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 20.91 and a quick ratio of 20.91. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.58 million and a PE ratio of -69.02.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.99 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.