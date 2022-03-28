Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.00. 200,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,759. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

