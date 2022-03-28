Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,378 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,952,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,814,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE J traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.88. 429,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.