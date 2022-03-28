GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in GDS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $4.71 on Monday, hitting $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,353. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.