Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.70. 24,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.06%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.