Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

REXR stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

