Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires New Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

QS traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $17.29. 3,424,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 14,283 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $257,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 919,777 shares of company stock worth $15,680,625. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

