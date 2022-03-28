Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $104,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $903,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 21,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $319.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.21 and a 200-day moving average of $315.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

