GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Haworth Buys 20,000 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Rating) insider Paul Haworth purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($15,007.90).
Shares of GETB traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 57.98 ($0.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,475. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.75 million and a P/E ratio of -17.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.08. GetBusy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.34).
GetBusy Company Profile (Get Rating)
