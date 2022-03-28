Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $148,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 67,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,798,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $623.78. 6,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $568.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $254.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.