PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

Shares of PPG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.46. 1,248,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day moving average is $153.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

