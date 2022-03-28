Infinitecoin (IFC) Hits One Day Volume of $19.00

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,021 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

