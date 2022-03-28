Katalyo Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. Katalyo has a market cap of $812,543.58 and approximately $112,060.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00048538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.79 or 0.07078994 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,574.04 or 1.00147895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.