Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the February 28th total of 969,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69. Prosus has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

