Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.83. 81,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.92. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

