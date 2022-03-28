Short Interest in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Decreases By 75.6%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Communications Systems by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Communications Systems by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Communications Systems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of JCS traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 165,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

