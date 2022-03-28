I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Cap of $999,804.65

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $999,804.65 and approximately $434.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00284383 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005416 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001131 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.42 or 0.00836603 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,484,608 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

