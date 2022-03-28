First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.16. 4,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

