UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USER. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

USER traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 234,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

