ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Plans Dividend of $0.30

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy producer on Thursday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NYSE:COP traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.95. 55,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,983. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

