Slate Grocery REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

SGR.UN stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$16.55. 2,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,413. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of C$11.57 and a one year high of C$17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$783.96 million and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.25.

A number of analysts have commented on SGR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

