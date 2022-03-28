Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Cowen

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

CLVR traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.76. 280,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.53). Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 297.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.