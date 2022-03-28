Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6,207.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,717,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,566,000 after acquiring an additional 187,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. 515,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

