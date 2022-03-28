Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $252.94. The company had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,084. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $224.70 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average is $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.