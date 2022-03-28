BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

BBQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,295. BBQ has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BBQ news, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $29,522.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of BBQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $41,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

