Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,337 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 50,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.00. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

