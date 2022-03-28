Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.