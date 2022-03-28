Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cim LLC boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.18. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.46 and a twelve month high of $321.41.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

