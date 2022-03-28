HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $16.90 on Monday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.87.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

