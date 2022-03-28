Cim LLC Buys 255 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $167.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

