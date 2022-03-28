BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $447.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,855. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

