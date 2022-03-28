Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 3,123.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,123.33 ($41.12).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.84) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($41.47) to GBX 3,200 ($42.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.08) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.57) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,556 ($33.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 44.47. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,504 ($46.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,673.37.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

