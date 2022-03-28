Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KNBWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of KNBWY opened at $15.06 on Monday. Kirin has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

