TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSPQ. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Towerview LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

