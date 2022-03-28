Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)
