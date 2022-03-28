Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

