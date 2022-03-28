McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,019,000 after buying an additional 275,648 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MGRC opened at $85.22 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $88.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.54%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.